4712 Salmon Run Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated home in Keller ISD on corner lot - This beautifully updated home sits on a corner lot offering a large back yard with a covered patio. Inside you will find an updated kitchen with granite counters, island, s/s appliances including a fridge and gas cooktop. The large living area offers high ceilings and fireplace. Split floor plan will allow for privacy for the large master bedroom. Inside the master you will find access to the back yard and a updated master bath. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact office for details.



(RLNE5175116)