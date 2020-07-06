All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4706 Collinwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4706 Collinwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:42 PM

4706 Collinwood Avenue

4706 Collinwood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4706 Collinwood Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cute Arlington Heights cottage. Central heat and air, windows, insulation new within the last 3 year. Updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors. Fully furnished. Rent price includes Electric, water, gas and internet. Smart Television w hulu. Comfortable beds, queen in master, twins in other room. Leather sofa with reclining chairs. Washer and Dryer in property. No pets. Long term or monthly but scattered availability before that and possible sooner date of May 1 2020. No tenant expenses unless the tenant wants cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
4706 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 4706 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 Collinwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4706 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4706 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University