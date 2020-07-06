4706 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Cute Arlington Heights cottage. Central heat and air, windows, insulation new within the last 3 year. Updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors. Fully furnished. Rent price includes Electric, water, gas and internet. Smart Television w hulu. Comfortable beds, queen in master, twins in other room. Leather sofa with reclining chairs. Washer and Dryer in property. No pets. Long term or monthly but scattered availability before that and possible sooner date of May 1 2020. No tenant expenses unless the tenant wants cable.