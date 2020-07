Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon. This house has new flooring throughout (no carpet!), updated kitchen/bathroom and a large fenced back yard. It's perfect for a growing family or an individual needing more space than an apartment.



Vouchers accepted. This is a pet friendly home allowing 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month per pets. Income must be 3 times the rent (or voucher). No felonies or evictions for 10 years.