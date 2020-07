Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 2008 build home in Keller ISD. Home has been well kept and has beautiful wood laminate flooring, and a large backyard. Owner used the formal dining for a study just to enjoy the view of the greenbelt and creek area beside the property. One virtually feels surrounded by nature, yet has easy access to everything.

One virtually feels surrounded by nature, yet has easy access to everything House comes with Washer and Refrigerator.