All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:46 AM

4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive

4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Situated on a lot that backs to an unoccupied field, this home features nearly 2100 square feet of living space. The functional floor plan includes a formal dining room area, office area or playroom, a spacious lilving room, a chefs kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook, and a spacious master bedroom and additional bedrooms with ample closet space. The upgrades seem to never end with hardwood floors, granite counters, stone fireplace, jetted tub in a large master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan; this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have any available units?
4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have?
Some of 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive offer parking?
No, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have a pool?
No, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University