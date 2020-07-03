4636 Dwarf Nettle Drive

Amenities
Situated on a lot that backs to an unoccupied field, this home features nearly 2100 square feet of living space. The functional floor plan includes a formal dining room area, office area or playroom, a spacious lilving room, a chefs kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook, and a spacious master bedroom and additional bedrooms with ample closet space. The upgrades seem to never end with hardwood floors, granite counters, stone fireplace, jetted tub in a large master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan; this home has it all!