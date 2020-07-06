4621 Calmont Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful updated 2-1-2 in the Cultural District is close to Ft Worth Museums, Botanical Gardens, within walking distance of Central Market. This home has great curb appeal with a lovely front door & open floor plan. The living area is open & spacious offering a newly updated kitchen w-granite countertops ,walk in pantry ,wine rack ,stainless steel sink and high end appliances. Washer & dryer are conveniently located behind closed doors off the kitchen. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator are included.