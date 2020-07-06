4621 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 2-1-2 in the Cultural District is close to Ft Worth Museums, Botanical Gardens, within walking distance of Central Market. This home has great curb appeal with a lovely front door & open floor plan. The living area is open & spacious offering a newly updated kitchen w-granite countertops ,walk in pantry ,wine rack ,stainless steel sink and high end appliances. Washer & dryer are conveniently located behind closed doors off the kitchen. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator are included.