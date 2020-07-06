All apartments in Fort Worth
4621 Calmont Avenue

Location

4621 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 2-1-2 in the Cultural District is close to Ft Worth Museums, Botanical Gardens, within walking distance of Central Market. This home has great curb appeal with a lovely front door & open floor plan. The living area is open & spacious offering a newly updated kitchen w-granite countertops ,walk in pantry ,wine rack ,stainless steel sink and high end appliances. Washer & dryer are conveniently located behind closed doors off the kitchen. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
4621 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 4621 Calmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4621 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4621 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Calmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4621 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4621 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

