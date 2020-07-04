Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Thanksgiving Special - 1 Month Free Rent-13 Month Lease

Dazzling updated property with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms! It offers open floor plan, big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, adjacent to the dining area. Living area with beautiful fireplace! Split bedrooms!! Property conveniently located close to I35, Presidio Junction, Texas Motor Speedway, shoppings, restaurants and more!!!



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



www.tenantturner.com



Leasing Agent, Anson Wheat 817.513.0196



Specialized RPM

Broker



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4613-lance-leaf-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.