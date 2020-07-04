4613 Brimstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Flawlessly updated one-story home on an oversized lot in and established neighborhood in Keller ISD! This home features an open concept floor plan with a fireplace, wood flooring, updated fixtures, fresh paint, new carpet, and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The large master bedroom features a newly renovated, spa-like bathroom ensuite with a double vanity, separate bathtub and standing shower, granite countertops, new flooring, and two large walk-in closets. Oversized backyard with a covered patio, privacy fence and storage shed. This home is in a great location, near shopping and restaurants, and walking distance to schools.