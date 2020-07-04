All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4613 Brimstone Drive

4613 Brimstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Brimstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Flawlessly updated one-story home on an oversized lot in and established neighborhood in Keller ISD! This home features an open concept floor plan with a fireplace, wood flooring, updated fixtures, fresh paint, new carpet, and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The large master bedroom features a newly renovated, spa-like bathroom ensuite with a double vanity, separate bathtub and standing shower, granite countertops, new flooring, and two large walk-in closets. Oversized backyard with a covered patio, privacy fence and storage shed. This home is in a great location, near shopping and restaurants, and walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Brimstone Drive have any available units?
4613 Brimstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Brimstone Drive have?
Some of 4613 Brimstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Brimstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Brimstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Brimstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Brimstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4613 Brimstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Brimstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4613 Brimstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Brimstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Brimstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4613 Brimstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Brimstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Brimstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Brimstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Brimstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

