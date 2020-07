Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage volleyball court

Charming Stone Meadow Addition home with split bedroom floor plan. Great layout with 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas, walk in closets, wood flooring a pretty stone fireplace and just off the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Lots of neighborhood amenities to enjoy, pool, volleyball, parks etc...



$60 application fee for all applicants 18 and older. No pets allowed, no smoking allowed. Property will be available for first week of June.