4600 Golden Yarrow Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous open concept home in The Villages of Woodland Springs. Corner lot with a wrap-around porch. Updated wood look flooring, updated designer paint throughout. This beautiful home has a north south exposure with great natural light. Large kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas range and large undermount sink. Large open concept living room with a beautiful fireplace which provides an excellent space for entertaining. Split bedrooms. Large private master bedroom features a spacious sitting area that can have multiple uses. Huge walk-in closet in Master.