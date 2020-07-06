All apartments in Fort Worth
4553 Pecos
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:07 PM

4553 Pecos

4553 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Pecos Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Echo Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move to the country! duplex on .50 of an acre. Built in 2017 tile throughout for easy care. This 2 bedrooms one bath could be the property you have been looking for. Water is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Pecos have any available units?
4553 Pecos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4553 Pecos currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Pecos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Pecos pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Pecos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4553 Pecos offer parking?
No, 4553 Pecos does not offer parking.
Does 4553 Pecos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Pecos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Pecos have a pool?
No, 4553 Pecos does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Pecos have accessible units?
No, 4553 Pecos does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Pecos have units with dishwashers?
No, 4553 Pecos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Pecos have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 Pecos does not have units with air conditioning.

