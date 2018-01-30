4537 Martingale View Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Timberland
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 story home in Keller schools! This home is very spacious with 4 bedrooms and a game room! Great Texas sized kitchen featuring large walk in pantry and lots of counter space! Master Suite is down other rooms are up. Huge fenced in backyard with open patio. Don't miss out!!! No Pets! Photos prior to tenant*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
