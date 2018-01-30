4537 Martingale View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

2 story home in Keller schools! This home is very spacious with 4 bedrooms and a game room! Great Texas sized kitchen featuring large walk in pantry and lots of counter space! Master Suite is down other rooms are up. Huge fenced in backyard with open patio. Don't miss out!!! No Pets!

Photos prior to tenant*