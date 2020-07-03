All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:14 PM

4521 Sheldon Trail

Location

4521 Sheldon Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great lease home in Keller ISD. This very nice clean and well kept home has a large Living Room. Formal Dining and Living Room are open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has black appliances, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED !walk-in pantry, and an eat in counter. There is a spacious master suite and in the Master Bath, you'll find dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet, and walk in closet. There is a community pool, playground, park, and jogging trails in this neighborhood. Schools convenient as well. Pets approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Sheldon Trail have any available units?
4521 Sheldon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Sheldon Trail have?
Some of 4521 Sheldon Trail's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Sheldon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Sheldon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Sheldon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Sheldon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Sheldon Trail offer parking?
No, 4521 Sheldon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Sheldon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Sheldon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Sheldon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4521 Sheldon Trail has a pool.
Does 4521 Sheldon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4521 Sheldon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Sheldon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Sheldon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

