4521 Sheldon Trail

Amenities
Great lease home in Keller ISD. This very nice clean and well kept home has a large Living Room. Formal Dining and Living Room are open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has black appliances, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED !walk-in pantry, and an eat in counter. There is a spacious master suite and in the Master Bath, you'll find dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet, and walk in closet. There is a community pool, playground, park, and jogging trails in this neighborhood. Schools convenient as well. Pets approved on a case by case basis.