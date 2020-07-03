All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:11 AM

4513 Martingale View Lane

4513 Martingale View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Martingale View Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious home meticulously maintained with full house wood like floors. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator can be rented for an additional $100 a month. Landlord pays for monitored alarm system & HOA dues. Keller ISD. 2 large living areas. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Huge pantry. Electric fireplace provided in living room for great ambiance. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Tenant to confirm schools and room sizes. Agent is owner-landlord. ID, TAR application, background check, required. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Martingale View Lane have any available units?
4513 Martingale View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Martingale View Lane have?
Some of 4513 Martingale View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Martingale View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Martingale View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Martingale View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Martingale View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Martingale View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Martingale View Lane offers parking.
Does 4513 Martingale View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4513 Martingale View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Martingale View Lane have a pool?
No, 4513 Martingale View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Martingale View Lane have accessible units?
No, 4513 Martingale View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Martingale View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Martingale View Lane has units with dishwashers.

