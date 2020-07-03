4513 Martingale View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, spacious home meticulously maintained with full house wood like floors. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator can be rented for an additional $100 a month. Landlord pays for monitored alarm system & HOA dues. Keller ISD. 2 large living areas. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Huge pantry. Electric fireplace provided in living room for great ambiance. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Tenant to confirm schools and room sizes. Agent is owner-landlord. ID, TAR application, background check, required. Pets on case by case basis.