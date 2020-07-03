4513 Martingale View Lane

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious home meticulously maintained with full house wood like floors. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator can be rented for an additional $100 a month. Landlord pays for monitored alarm system & HOA dues. Keller ISD. 2 large living areas. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Huge pantry. Electric fireplace provided in living room for great ambiance. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Tenant to confirm schools and room sizes. Agent is owner-landlord. ID, TAR application, background check, required. Pets on case by case basis.