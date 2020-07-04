451 Hancock Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! What a great home in the heart of West Fort Worth that has never been rented before. Owner just moved out after 20+ years of living in and loving this home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with custom tile work, corian counters, newer kitchen cabinets, ceramic tile, updated faucets and fixtures and updated lighting. Master bathroom has dual sinks and large walk in closet. All bedrooms have nice big walk in closets. Living room is huge with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is gorgeous with newer appliances and refrigerator stays. 2 car garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac court. Huge fenced backyard with room for boat parking and has a big storage building.