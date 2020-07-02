All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4509 Reed Street

4509 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Reed Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in central Fort Worth - This home will have all new flooring throughout. The flooring will be wood vinyl plank. It has new paint & the blinds are ordered. The backyard is big.& fenced.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4645564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Reed Street have any available units?
4509 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4509 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Reed Street offer parking?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.

