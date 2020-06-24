All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive

4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fort worth, TX! The home features gorgeous hard-surface flooring and granite countertops throughout. Spacious living room and dining area along with a wet bar. Master suite bath features split double-vanity sinks, separate tub and shower along with a huge walk-in closet. Sprawling private fenced in backyard with garage in the rear and plenty of large trees providing natural shade during the hot summer months. Park and running trail adjacent to the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have any available units?
4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have?
Some of 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

