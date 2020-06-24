4505 Cinnamon Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fort worth, TX! The home features gorgeous hard-surface flooring and granite countertops throughout. Spacious living room and dining area along with a wet bar. Master suite bath features split double-vanity sinks, separate tub and shower along with a huge walk-in closet. Sprawling private fenced in backyard with garage in the rear and plenty of large trees providing natural shade during the hot summer months. Park and running trail adjacent to the house.