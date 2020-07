Amenities

Glen Mills Village neighborhood. Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Story home with a fenced backyard. Entrance leads into open concept floorplan with brand new paint and flooring. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and amplitude of lighting. Downstairs bedroom could be used as a study. Abundance of storage space throughout the home. Walk-in closets in most bedrooms. Loft area for versatile use as you top the stairs. Move-In-Ready.