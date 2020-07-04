4501 Menzer Road

4501 Menzer Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103 West Meadowbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Very nice and newly updated duplex with spacious floor plan with private fenced yard and patio. Open floor plan and nice brick fireplace. Close and convenient to Downtown Ft.W. Park and jogging trails less than 1 blocks away. Not accepting vouchers at this time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
