Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:19 AM

4501 Menzer Road

4501 Menzer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Menzer Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and newly updated duplex with spacious floor plan with private fenced yard and patio. Open floor plan and nice brick fireplace. Close and convenient to Downtown Ft.W. Park and jogging trails less than 1 blocks away.
Not accepting vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Menzer Road have any available units?
4501 Menzer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Menzer Road have?
Some of 4501 Menzer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Menzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Menzer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Menzer Road pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Menzer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4501 Menzer Road offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Menzer Road offers parking.
Does 4501 Menzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Menzer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Menzer Road have a pool?
No, 4501 Menzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Menzer Road have accessible units?
No, 4501 Menzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Menzer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Menzer Road has units with dishwashers.

