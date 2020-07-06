4433 Paula Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

You have to see in person to appreciate the beauty of this home. Relax on your covered back porch or pergola over looking the 11th hole of golf course and greenbelt. The home is beautiful inside and out with wood floors, decorative lighting, open concept, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, bay window, arched walk ways and rounded corners, and rock exterior. Spacious kitchen, eat-in breakfast area, granite counters, island, SS appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, large pantry. Private downstairs master, window seat, walk in closet, separate shower, dual sinks. Off the upstairs game room-second living is floored attic storage area probably 10X10 which is awesome! There is so much more.... it is a Must See Home!