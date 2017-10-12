All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 21 2020

4413 Windwillow Court

4413 Windwillow Court · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Windwillow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,663 sq ft, home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and tile floors. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Windwillow Court have any available units?
4413 Windwillow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Windwillow Court have?
Some of 4413 Windwillow Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Windwillow Court currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Windwillow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Windwillow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Windwillow Court is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Windwillow Court offer parking?
No, 4413 Windwillow Court does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Windwillow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Windwillow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Windwillow Court have a pool?
No, 4413 Windwillow Court does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Windwillow Court have accessible units?
No, 4413 Windwillow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Windwillow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Windwillow Court does not have units with dishwashers.

