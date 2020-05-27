All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4407 Menzer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4407 Menzer Road
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

4407 Menzer Road

4407 Menzer Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4407 Menzer Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the Meadowbrook area of Fort Worth features an oversized living room with vinyl plank flooring, a brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The large kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, a built in oven, built in microwave and separate stove top. The attached dining area overlooks the backyard. The large master bedroom has an open vanity area, large walk in closet and attached bathroom. the 2 guest bedrooms feature a jack and jill setup with an oversized vanity area and separate bathroom. The washer and dryer connections are in the attached 2 car garage that also has a separate storage area. The home has a small back yard with gate that opens into the back driveway. 1 pet allowed, 40lbs or smaller.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Menzer Road have any available units?
4407 Menzer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 Menzer Road have?
Some of 4407 Menzer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Menzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Menzer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Menzer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Menzer Road is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Menzer Road offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Menzer Road offers parking.
Does 4407 Menzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Menzer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Menzer Road have a pool?
No, 4407 Menzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Menzer Road have accessible units?
No, 4407 Menzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Menzer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Menzer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University