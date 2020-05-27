4407 Menzer Road

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the Meadowbrook area of Fort Worth features an oversized living room with vinyl plank flooring, a brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The large kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, a built in oven, built in microwave and separate stove top. The attached dining area overlooks the backyard. The large master bedroom has an open vanity area, large walk in closet and attached bathroom. the 2 guest bedrooms feature a jack and jill setup with an oversized vanity area and separate bathroom. The washer and dryer connections are in the attached 2 car garage that also has a separate storage area. The home has a small back yard with gate that opens into the back driveway. 1 pet allowed, 40lbs or smaller.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.