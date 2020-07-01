All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:48 AM

4404 Standish Rd

4404 Standish Road · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Standish Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and naturally well-lit home for a small family. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Freshly repainted interior, hardwood floors resurfaced. Brand new garbage disposal in kitchen. Also included are a full size refrigerator/freezer and a gas stovetop and oven. Full size washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout.
1.5 miles from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2.5 miles from TCU, short walk to public transit.
$1000.00/Month, $1000.00 security deposit. Call Andy at 817-319-9986. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Standish Rd have any available units?
4404 Standish Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Standish Rd have?
Some of 4404 Standish Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Standish Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Standish Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Standish Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Standish Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Standish Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Standish Rd offers parking.
Does 4404 Standish Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 Standish Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Standish Rd have a pool?
No, 4404 Standish Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Standish Rd have accessible units?
No, 4404 Standish Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Standish Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Standish Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

