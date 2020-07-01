4404 Standish Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and naturally well-lit home for a small family. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Freshly repainted interior, hardwood floors resurfaced. Brand new garbage disposal in kitchen. Also included are a full size refrigerator/freezer and a gas stovetop and oven. Full size washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout.

1.5 miles from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2.5 miles from TCU, short walk to public transit.

$1000.00/Month, $1000.00 security deposit. Call Andy at 817-319-9986. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.