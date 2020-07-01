4404 Standish Rd

Amenities
Spacious and naturally well-lit home for a small family. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Freshly repainted interior, hardwood floors resurfaced. Brand new garbage disposal in kitchen. Also included are a full size refrigerator/freezer and a gas stovetop and oven. Full size washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout.
1.5 miles from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2.5 miles from TCU, short walk to public transit.
$1000.00/Month, $1000.00 security deposit. Call Andy at 817-319-9986. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.