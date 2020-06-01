437 Cold Mountain Trl

Amenities
Beautifully finished single family rental that’s only 2 years old! Soaring ceilings flood the living room with natural light while the fireplace adds ambiance to every occasion. A formal dining room and eat-in kitchen provide options to accommodate large holiday gatherings or quick weekday breakfasts. The covered front and back porches provide plenty of space for outdoor entertaining with a large privacy fenced backyard offering plenty of space to enjoy the long summer nights with friends, family, or pets. Neutrally finished to accommodate your unique style and ready for immediate move in, the only thing missing is you! Schedule a private showing today!