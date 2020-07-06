All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4324 Segura Court North, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE duplex located in SW Ft. Worth! Sunken living area with fireplace, carpet, laminate flooring and tile throughout the duplex. If you are looking for a large duplex this is it! Garage parking is in the rear of the property -fenced backyard -pets considered on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER-app fees are NON-REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Segura Court N have any available units?
4324 Segura Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Segura Court N have?
Some of 4324 Segura Court N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Segura Court N currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Segura Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Segura Court N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Segura Court N is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Segura Court N offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Segura Court N offers parking.
Does 4324 Segura Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Segura Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Segura Court N have a pool?
No, 4324 Segura Court N does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Segura Court N have accessible units?
No, 4324 Segura Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Segura Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Segura Court N has units with dishwashers.

