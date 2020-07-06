4324 Segura Court N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE duplex located in SW Ft. Worth! Sunken living area with fireplace, carpet, laminate flooring and tile throughout the duplex. If you are looking for a large duplex this is it! Garage parking is in the rear of the property -fenced backyard -pets considered on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds. $40.00 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER-app fees are NON-REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with EACH SUBMITTED APP -RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.