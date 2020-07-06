All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4320 Donnelly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4320 Donnelly Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:22 PM

4320 Donnelly Avenue

4320 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4320 Donnelly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home located in the heart of Fort Worth. Large covered front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Large living room with hardwood floors and a built-in breakfast bar looking over the kitchen. Two bedrooms also have gorgeous hardwood floors and located next to the adorable bathroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with updated tile backsplash and counters. Fresh paint and window coverings throughout home. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Huge backyard is perfect for entertaining with a great outdoor deck. And yes, lawn care is included!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
4320 Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have?
Some of 4320 Donnelly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
No, 4320 Donnelly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Donnelly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 4320 Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4320 Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Donnelly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University