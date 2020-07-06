4320 Donnelly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home located in the heart of Fort Worth. Large covered front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Large living room with hardwood floors and a built-in breakfast bar looking over the kitchen. Two bedrooms also have gorgeous hardwood floors and located next to the adorable bathroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with updated tile backsplash and counters. Fresh paint and window coverings throughout home. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Huge backyard is perfect for entertaining with a great outdoor deck. And yes, lawn care is included!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.