Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4308 Ranch View Road
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM

4308 Ranch View Road

4308 Ranch View Road · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4308 Ranch View Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Wonderfully located Tanglewood home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! The floorplan of this home allows homeowners to either have two living areas or two dining areas. Your choice! Recently updated kitchen includes large island with gas stovetop, double oven, built in ice maker, and stainless farmhouse sink. Master bedroom and bath along with two more bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath make up one wing, while there is a fourth bedroom with third bath on the opposite side of the home, which would make a wonderful guest room or additional play area! Two car attached garage AND two car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Ranch View Road have any available units?
4308 Ranch View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Ranch View Road have?
Some of 4308 Ranch View Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Ranch View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Ranch View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Ranch View Road pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Ranch View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4308 Ranch View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Ranch View Road offers parking.
Does 4308 Ranch View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Ranch View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Ranch View Road have a pool?
No, 4308 Ranch View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Ranch View Road have accessible units?
No, 4308 Ranch View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Ranch View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Ranch View Road does not have units with dishwashers.

