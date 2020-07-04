4308 Ranch View Road

Amenities

Wonderfully located Tanglewood home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! The floorplan of this home allows homeowners to either have two living areas or two dining areas. Your choice! Recently updated kitchen includes large island with gas stovetop, double oven, built in ice maker, and stainless farmhouse sink. Master bedroom and bath along with two more bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath make up one wing, while there is a fourth bedroom with third bath on the opposite side of the home, which would make a wonderful guest room or additional play area! Two car attached garage AND two car carport.