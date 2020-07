Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for immediate move in! Lovely 3 bedroom home in wonderful Trails of Fossil Creek neighborhood. Open floorplan with split bedrooms, spacious living area, kitchen with island and great backyard! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. **Home to have carpets professionally cleaned and will be deep cleaned prior to move in**