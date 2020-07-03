4212 Wayward Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This amazing 2,633 sq ft 2 story family home has lots of room for your family! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on a large cul-de-sac across from greenbelt and park! It has 2 living areas on the first floor, a game room on the second floor and a huge backyard for the family to spread out and enjoy! Master suite is on first floor, with 3 additional bedrooms on second floor. This property is close to mayor restaurants and shopping areas that are less then 10 minutes away. It is also in highly desirable Keller ISD! Move-in ready!! Tenant responsible for electric and water, plus lawn maintenance