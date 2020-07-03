All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

4212 Wayward Court

4212 Wayward Court · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Wayward Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This amazing 2,633 sq ft 2 story family home has lots of room for your family! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on a large cul-de-sac across from greenbelt and park! It has 2 living areas on the first floor, a game room on the second floor and a huge backyard for the family to spread out and enjoy! Master suite is on first floor, with 3 additional bedrooms on second floor. This property is close to mayor restaurants and shopping areas that are less then 10 minutes away. It is also in highly desirable Keller ISD! Move-in ready!! Tenant responsible for electric and water, plus lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Wayward Court have any available units?
4212 Wayward Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Wayward Court have?
Some of 4212 Wayward Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Wayward Court currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Wayward Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Wayward Court pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Wayward Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4212 Wayward Court offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Wayward Court offers parking.
Does 4212 Wayward Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Wayward Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Wayward Court have a pool?
No, 4212 Wayward Court does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Wayward Court have accessible units?
No, 4212 Wayward Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Wayward Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Wayward Court has units with dishwashers.

