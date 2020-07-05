All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4167 Stone Hollow Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

4167 Stone Hollow Way

4167 Stone Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

4167 Stone Hollow Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Entertaining will be a dream on the OVER 40 foot long, custom patio in the backyard. Originally a model home, this property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan takes advantage of a lot of bright, natural light. High ceilings, large windows, and impressive energy efficiency will be a beneficial to the tenant! Split bedroom design with inviting dining room or study. Ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, and baths. Master bathroom features oversized glass shower, garden tub and double vanity. This property is a must-see!

Amenities: Vaulted Ceiling, Bricked Backyard Porch, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have any available units?
4167 Stone Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have?
Some of 4167 Stone Hollow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 Stone Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
4167 Stone Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 Stone Hollow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4167 Stone Hollow Way is pet friendly.
Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way offer parking?
No, 4167 Stone Hollow Way does not offer parking.
Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 Stone Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 4167 Stone Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 4167 Stone Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 Stone Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4167 Stone Hollow Way does not have units with dishwashers.

