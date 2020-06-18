4161 Capstone

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage internet access

Well maintained open floor plan. Story & a half. Huge bonus room upstairs with full bath. Study down stairs off foyer with double french doors. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Security cameras for tenant use. Yard maintenance, Internet and monitored security included with rent. Neighborhood has two parks, community pool, basketball court and pond. Very active HOA with monthly neighborhood events. Home has only had two owners. Clean home for the picky tenant. No smoking. Pets ok certain restrictions. 45.00 per applicant over 18. Refrigerator for tenants use.