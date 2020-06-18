All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:10 AM

4161 Capstone

4161 Capstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4161 Capstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Well maintained open floor plan. Story & a half. Huge bonus room upstairs with full bath. Study down stairs off foyer with double french doors. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Security cameras for tenant use. Yard maintenance, Internet and monitored security included with rent. Neighborhood has two parks, community pool, basketball court and pond. Very active HOA with monthly neighborhood events. Home has only had two owners. Clean home for the picky tenant. No smoking. Pets ok certain restrictions. 45.00 per applicant over 18. Refrigerator for tenants use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Capstone have any available units?
4161 Capstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Capstone have?
Some of 4161 Capstone's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Capstone currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Capstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Capstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 4161 Capstone is pet friendly.
Does 4161 Capstone offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Capstone offers parking.
Does 4161 Capstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Capstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Capstone have a pool?
Yes, 4161 Capstone has a pool.
Does 4161 Capstone have accessible units?
No, 4161 Capstone does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Capstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Capstone has units with dishwashers.

