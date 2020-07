Amenities

This home features a decent-sized front yard with a small sitting area, and a 1 car garage. The interior features newer laminate flooring and paint throughout the home. The living room is spacious and has a brick fireplace, with classic tile and wood counter top and backslash in the kitchen. The windows also have plantation shutters throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Located close to I-820 and plenty of schools, shopping, and parks!