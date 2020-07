Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4153 Anita Ave. Available 05/01/19 4153 Anita Avenue - Beautifully updated three bedroom home offering an open floorplan with hard wood flooring in all traffic areas, as well as the living room. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops and comes with all appliances including the refrigerator and washer and dryer. Enjoy the large yard along with a storage shed in addition to the single car attached garage. Don't Miss Out!



(RLNE4785099)