Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Keller ISD!!! EASY QUALIFIED BASE ON INCOME, FLEXIBLE CREDIT CHECK. Available for immediately move in. Completely remodel with new bathrooms, new carpet, new laminate floor, modern kitchen with SS appliances, new fixtures and too many more to list. Humongous granite counter , freshly paint inside and outside. House in excellent condition.