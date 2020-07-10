4137 Whitfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Just Renovated, located in New Overton Elementary!Like New Inside and Out with all Spa Colors. Open Living to Kitchen and Dining, Electric Fireplace in Living, New Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops & New Appliances. Separate Utility with Mud Room. Beautiful New Flooring Throughout, Spacious Master with Over Sized Closet and Bath with New, Large Shower. Second Bath with 2 Sinks and Large Shower. Beautifully Landscaped Yard with Waterfall,Large Covered Patio. Owner will provide yard maintenance. Can be leased furnished. This house was completely gutted and everything is new. Bring your picky renters!