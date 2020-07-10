All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4137 Whitfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4137 Whitfield Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:58 PM

4137 Whitfield Avenue

4137 Whitfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4137 Whitfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Foster Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Just Renovated, located in New Overton Elementary!Like New Inside and Out with all Spa Colors. Open Living to Kitchen and Dining, Electric Fireplace in Living, New Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops & New Appliances. Separate Utility with Mud Room. Beautiful New Flooring Throughout, Spacious Master with Over Sized Closet and Bath with New, Large Shower. Second Bath with 2 Sinks and Large Shower. Beautifully Landscaped Yard with Waterfall,Large Covered Patio. Owner will provide yard maintenance. Can be leased furnished. This house was completely gutted and everything is new. Bring your picky renters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have any available units?
4137 Whitfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have?
Some of 4137 Whitfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Whitfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Whitfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Whitfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Whitfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Whitfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Whitfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 4137 Whitfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4137 Whitfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Whitfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Whitfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University