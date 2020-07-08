All apartments in Fort Worth
4128 Twinleaf Dr

4128 Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Twinleaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have any available units?
4128 Twinleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have?
Some of 4128 Twinleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Twinleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Twinleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Twinleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Twinleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Twinleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Twinleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 4128 Twinleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4128 Twinleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Twinleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Twinleaf Dr has units with dishwashers.

