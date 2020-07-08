4128 Twinleaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.