412 Copper Ridge
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

412 Copper Ridge

412 Copper Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

412 Copper Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Sendera Ranch - This Denton county home is Northwest ISD. The kitchen has black appliances and dark wood cabinets. The counter tops are a beautiful granite. The backyard has a covered patio and is truly a nice size.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5620561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Copper Ridge have any available units?
412 Copper Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 412 Copper Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
412 Copper Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Copper Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Copper Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 412 Copper Ridge offer parking?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 412 Copper Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Copper Ridge have a pool?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 412 Copper Ridge have accessible units?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Copper Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Copper Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Copper Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

