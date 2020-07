Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath single story home has magnificent views on a gorgeous .55 acre lot. It has been recently renovated throughout and updates include stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinets, new hardwood floors, granite countertops and much more. Amenities include spacious open living room, great floor plan with 2 bedrooms having en suites, rear entry 2 car garage, and 2018 lifetime metal roof. Great home in Tanglewood Paschal pyramid