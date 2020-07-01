4109 Wedgworth Road S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 or 5 bedroom, rehabbed 2 story brick home in Wedgwood. Almost complete remodel with new features. New frieze carpet throughout, new ceramic tile, and new laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features gas cooktop, granite counters, painted cabinets, and brand new dishwasher. New paint inside and out and landscaping. Located one block from Southwest High School and no neighbors in rear. All bathrooms redone with new tile, hardware, and fixtures. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and new arpet. Excellent almost second master with its own bath space upstairs. 5th bedroom could also be office. Ready for immediate move-in.