4109 Wedgworth Road S
4109 Wedgworth Road S

4109 Wedgworth Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Wedgworth Road South, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Middle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 or 5 bedroom, rehabbed 2 story brick home in Wedgwood. Almost complete remodel with new features. New frieze carpet throughout, new ceramic tile, and new laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features gas cooktop, granite counters, painted cabinets, and brand new dishwasher. New paint inside and out and landscaping. Located one block from Southwest High School and no neighbors in rear. All bathrooms redone with new tile, hardware, and fixtures. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and new arpet. Excellent almost second master with its own bath space upstairs. 5th bedroom could also be office. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have any available units?
4109 Wedgworth Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have?
Some of 4109 Wedgworth Road S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Wedgworth Road S currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Wedgworth Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Wedgworth Road S pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Wedgworth Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Wedgworth Road S offers parking.
Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Wedgworth Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have a pool?
No, 4109 Wedgworth Road S does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have accessible units?
No, 4109 Wedgworth Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Wedgworth Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Wedgworth Road S has units with dishwashers.

