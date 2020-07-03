4101 Volk Court

Amenities

This home, located on a corner lot in the active community of Crawford Farms, is located 8min from Alliance Town Center, which is bustling with all your favorite places to shop, dine & have fun at! Zoned to the Highly Rated Keller ISD, all schools are within an 8min drive. This Home features an awesome floorplan with 5 beds, 2 dining spaces and 3 living areas, providing plenty of space for everyone to sprawl out. First floor boasts an open flex space & guest bedroom, each which could be used as a downstairs office. Lastly, the backyard extended patio offers so much potential for those Texas nights & outdoor entertaining! LEASE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA - 6 WEEK MOVE IN FROM ACCEPTANCE.