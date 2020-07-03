All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4101 Volk Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4101 Volk Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:24 PM

4101 Volk Court

4101 Volk Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4101 Volk Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This home, located on a corner lot in the active community of Crawford Farms, is located 8min from Alliance Town Center, which is bustling with all your favorite places to shop, dine & have fun at! Zoned to the Highly Rated Keller ISD, all schools are within an 8min drive. This Home features an awesome floorplan with 5 beds, 2 dining spaces and 3 living areas, providing plenty of space for everyone to sprawl out. First floor boasts an open flex space & guest bedroom, each which could be used as a downstairs office. Lastly, the backyard extended patio offers so much potential for those Texas nights & outdoor entertaining! LEASE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA - 6 WEEK MOVE IN FROM ACCEPTANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Volk Court have any available units?
4101 Volk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Volk Court have?
Some of 4101 Volk Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Volk Court currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Volk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Volk Court pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Volk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4101 Volk Court offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Volk Court offers parking.
Does 4101 Volk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Volk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Volk Court have a pool?
No, 4101 Volk Court does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Volk Court have accessible units?
No, 4101 Volk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Volk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Volk Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University