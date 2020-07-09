4100 Majestic Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN. GREAT 4-BEDROOM HOME located in Heritage Glen area in Keller ISD for rent available in JUNE! Front room can be versatile - formal dining, office or living or 5th bedroom! Kitchen, breakfast, living all open concept! Spacious kitchen with large island! Nice fireplace in living room! Door to BIG grass fence back yard! Master suite is downstairs with door to back yard. Master has big bathroom, separate tub & shower & walk in closets. UPSTAIRS living or game room + 3 spacious bedrooms! This home has 2.5 baths! It is available at 1800 a month; 1800 security deposit; 350 pet fee; 45 app fee! Happy to provide selection criteria! Listing agent-broker is also property manager.