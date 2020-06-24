4052 Staghorn Circle N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3-bedroom home located in Keller ISD. New paint! New luxury Vinyl plank! No carpet in the entire house. This home has a great open floor plan with lots of closet space. Enjoy this cozy cottage fit for any family. Relax next to the cozy wood burning fireplace. Convenient location.