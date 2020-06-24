All apartments in Fort Worth
4052 Staghorn Circle N
4052 Staghorn Circle N

4052 Staghorn Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

4052 Staghorn Circle North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-bedroom home located in Keller ISD. New paint! New luxury Vinyl plank! No carpet in the entire house. This home has a great open floor plan with lots of closet space. Enjoy this cozy cottage fit for any family. Relax next to the cozy wood burning fireplace. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have any available units?
4052 Staghorn Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have?
Some of 4052 Staghorn Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 Staghorn Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
4052 Staghorn Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 Staghorn Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 4052 Staghorn Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 4052 Staghorn Circle N offers parking.
Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4052 Staghorn Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have a pool?
No, 4052 Staghorn Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have accessible units?
No, 4052 Staghorn Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 Staghorn Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4052 Staghorn Circle N has units with dishwashers.

