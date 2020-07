Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large two story home; master on first floor. Large family living area on the first floor and game room or second living room on second floor. Close to shopping, church, YMCA and easy access to major freeways. Separate heating and AC for each floor. Frig works in garage and can be used. Garage door opener will be provided. 100.00 of $250.00 pet deposit is non-refundable.