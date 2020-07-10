All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:30 PM

4016 Staghorn Circle N

4016 Staghorn Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Staghorn Circle North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This home is in a quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping, the backyard features a large covered patio area. Inside the home has a formal living room & dining room. The kitchen is in the heart of the home and is open to the den which has a corner wood burning fireplace, this home has ceramic tile and carpet. The bedrooms are split with the master being in the front and the 2 secondary bedrooms are located in the back. new photos coming soon, as carpeting is being replaced with hard surface flooring so no carpet at all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have any available units?
4016 Staghorn Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have?
Some of 4016 Staghorn Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Staghorn Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Staghorn Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Staghorn Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Staghorn Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N offer parking?
No, 4016 Staghorn Circle N does not offer parking.
Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Staghorn Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have a pool?
No, 4016 Staghorn Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have accessible units?
No, 4016 Staghorn Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Staghorn Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Staghorn Circle N has units with dishwashers.

