Fort Worth, TX
4004 Anita Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:07 AM

4004 Anita Avenue

4004 Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4004 Anita Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come and see this cute Westcliff Area home. Two bedrooms and one bath. Large backyard, original hardwoods with a great layout. Garage has been converted to a storage area and the laundry room can include a second living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Anita Avenue have any available units?
4004 Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4004 Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Anita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4004 Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4004 Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Anita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 Anita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

