4004 Anita Avenue

Come and see this cute Westcliff Area home. Two bedrooms and one bath. Large backyard, original hardwoods with a great layout. Garage has been converted to a storage area and the laundry room can include a second living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
