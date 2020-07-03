All apartments in Fort Worth
4000 Rochester Drive
4000 Rochester Drive

4000 Rochester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Rochester Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick ranch home in quite neighborhood within great Keller ISD. High ceiling, 4 bed rooms, 2 living rooms, 2 dining area with elegant window and shutter, kitchen with island and butler's desk; 3 other bed rooms split from master bed (except one room has optional french door to the master), master bath has separated shower and garden tub, all floor in the house are either in ceramic tile or laminated wood, and you will also love the garden style of back yard. Community pool open in later spring and summer. Please verify each school accuracy yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Rochester Drive have any available units?
4000 Rochester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Rochester Drive have?
Some of 4000 Rochester Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Rochester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Rochester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Rochester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Rochester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4000 Rochester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Rochester Drive offers parking.
Does 4000 Rochester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Rochester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Rochester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Rochester Drive has a pool.
Does 4000 Rochester Drive have accessible units?
No, 4000 Rochester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Rochester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Rochester Drive has units with dishwashers.

