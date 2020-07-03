4000 Rochester Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave bathtub

Beautiful brick ranch home in quite neighborhood within great Keller ISD. High ceiling, 4 bed rooms, 2 living rooms, 2 dining area with elegant window and shutter, kitchen with island and butler's desk; 3 other bed rooms split from master bed (except one room has optional french door to the master), master bath has separated shower and garden tub, all floor in the house are either in ceramic tile or laminated wood, and you will also love the garden style of back yard. Community pool open in later spring and summer. Please verify each school accuracy yourself.