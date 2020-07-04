All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3968 Hollow Lake Road

3968 Hollow Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Hollow Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Wonderfully cared for Meritage home in the highly sought after Northwest ISD. Beautiful Vinyl flooring in all the living and common areas, with neutral carpeting throughout. Large open U shaped kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Huge secondary living room. Grand master bedroom with a big walk in closet. Have a blast this summer in this community friendly neighborhood, splash in community pool, and have fun at the outdoor playground.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have any available units?
3968 Hollow Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have?
Some of 3968 Hollow Lake Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 Hollow Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Hollow Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Hollow Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3968 Hollow Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road offer parking?
No, 3968 Hollow Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968 Hollow Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 3968 Hollow Lake Road has a pool.
Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3968 Hollow Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Hollow Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968 Hollow Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.

