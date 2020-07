Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Very well maintained 3 story townhome for Lease. 3rd floor has a media room that is currently being used as a extra bedroom. New deck on all floors. Kitchen has granite countertop.

Located conveniently next to the airport and the new AA office. Very nice community.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Tenant and their agent to verify all information provided here.