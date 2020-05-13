All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

3963 Pate Dr

3963 Pate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3963 Pate Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Eastwood Pleasant Glade

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has recently been updated throughout!. Beautiful flooring and new lighting throughout. Kitchen comes with new backsplash and granite countertops! New HVAC system installed in September 2018. This home won't last long! Come check it out today!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3963 Pate Dr have any available units?
3963 Pate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3963 Pate Dr have?
Some of 3963 Pate Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3963 Pate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3963 Pate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3963 Pate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3963 Pate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3963 Pate Dr offer parking?
No, 3963 Pate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3963 Pate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3963 Pate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3963 Pate Dr have a pool?
No, 3963 Pate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3963 Pate Dr have accessible units?
No, 3963 Pate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3963 Pate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3963 Pate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

