3963 Pate Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has recently been updated throughout!. Beautiful flooring and new lighting throughout. Kitchen comes with new backsplash and granite countertops! New HVAC system installed in September 2018. This home won't last long! Come check it out today!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.