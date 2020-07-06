3961 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning townhome located in the highly sought after cultural district. Minutes from downtown. Located off Camp Bowie this home is a short drive to museums, 7th street entertainment district, TCU, UNT Health Science Center less than 1 mile. High-end details in this home including hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counters, high ceilings & a fabulous Chefs Kitchen, stainless appliances & gas cooktop. Spacious open floor plan showcases an impressive living area & separate dining, along with an oversize master suite. All 3 bathrooms and kitchen have solid granite counter tops. Nice fenced yard, awning, stained concrete patio. 1 car, over sized garage. All appliances included. Pets allowed at owner approval.